Synepuxent American Legion And American Legion Auxiliary Of Ocean City Donate To AGH Community Flu Clinics

The Synepuxent Post #166 American Legion and Unit #166 American Legion Auxiliary of Ocean City have donated to Atlantic General Hospital’s community flu clinics. Pictured, from left, are Rosie Garlitz, chair of community service the post; Tracey Mullineaux, employee health and wellness coordinator; Sarge Garlitz, public relations officer for the post and commander of the American Legion South Eastern Shore District. Submitted Photos