Worcester County Inducts New Members Into Phi Theta Kappa At Wor-Wic Community College

Students from Worcester County recently inducted into the Alpha Nu Omicron chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Wor-Wic Community College were, from left, Alexander Apodaca, Matthew Cooper, Danee Glass and Kacy Lynch.