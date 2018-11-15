Snow Hill Rotary Club Receives Multiple Awards At Annual Rotary Foundation Dinner

by
Snow Hill Rotary Club Receives Multiple Awards At Annual Rotary Foundation Dinner

The Snow Hill Rotary Club recently received multiple awards at the Annual District 7630 Rotary Foundation Dinner at the Rehoboth Beach Country Club.  Immediate Past President Marty Pusey and Foundation Chair Tom Bickerstaff, accepted these awards on behalf of the club.