ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Keep your feelings to yourself as you work through an awkward circumstance. Complaining is useless, and also unwise since your words could come back to haunt you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A sudden flash of Bovine practicality shows you how you might be able to turn your artistic pursuits into a profitable venture. A spouse or partner offers some sage advice.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Be prepared with several “Plan Bs” that you might have to use as backups just in case you encounter some troublesome complications with your carefully constructed schedule.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might think you’ll never have a free moment again with the demands of the workplace piling on. Cheer up. The pressure eases as holiday time nears. An old friend brings good news.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Your Leonine pride might make it difficult to offer an apology to a co-worker you unintentionally offended. But a quick and sincere “I’m sorry” could prevent problems down the line.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): This is a good time to tackle those backed-up chores that have kept you from moving into other, potentially more worthwhile projects. A personal matter needs your attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You usually have no problem rushing to the defense of someone you perceive as being treated unjustly. But perceptions could be deceiving this week. Check the facts before you act.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Before you point fingers at who might be to blame for the unexpected change in your plans, take a few moments to reflect on how this turn of events might be a blessing in disguise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You seek out advice in the first part of the week. But be careful not to let counsel from others overshadow your own sense of perception. Things become clearer by the week’s end.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The trusted colleagues you relied on earlier continue to offer support with your project. But you take more control, and by the week’s end, you should be in full command.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Rely on your practical side while exploring investment possibilities. Caution is still your watchword in these matters. Your social life takes a gratifying turn by the week’s end.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): An already confusing situation appears to grow murkier during the first part of the week. But it all starts to clear by the week’s end. Plan to spend the weekend with someone special.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a passion for life that inspires others to follow your example. You could be a motivational speaker.

(c) 2018 King Features Synd., Inc.