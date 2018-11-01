General Levin Winder Chapter Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution Welcome New Member

by
General Levin Winder Chapter Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution Welcome New Member

The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently welcomed Natalie Bloodsworth as a new member, during a luncheon meeting at the Atlantic Hotel.  Regent Gail Weldin and Chaplain Barbara Rusko administered the oath of membership.