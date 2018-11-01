Habitat For Humanity “Restore” Visits Greater Ocean City-Ocean Pines Kiwanis Club

Habitat For Humanity “Restore” visited the Greater Ocean City-Ocean Pines Kiwanis Club’s recent meeting to discuss the new operation. Pictured, from left, are Kiwanis Club President Dick Clagett, Restore Manager Justin Cannon and Restore Resource Development Coordinator Anita Todd.