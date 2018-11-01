Darren Lee Roberts

CANTON, Ga. — Darren Lee Roberts, 47, passed away peacefully at his home in Canton, Ga. with his family on Oct. 2, 2018.

The Darren Roberts Celebration of Life Gathering, hosted by Todd Wampler, will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 until 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4 at the Harborside Bar and Grill at 12841 Harbor Road in West Ocean City.

Darren is survived by his spouse, Shamice Roberts; daughter Lauren Elizabeth Roberts; step-daughter Lauren-Ashley Baldwin; brothers Andrew DeCoster (Irina), David Cutlip, Michael Cutlip and Bill Lancaster (Travis); sisters Stephanie Adams (Leon), Jennifer Lancaster Lesczynski (Rich Thompson), parents; Elizabeth Ann Levy, Judy Bonar and David Bonar (Patricia); nephews Nolan DeCoster, Chase DeCoster, Jack Lesczynski, Nicholas Lesczynski, Drew Lesczynski, Logan Cutlip, Daniel DeCoster and Lincoln Lancaster; and nieces Sarah Shahan, Samantha Shahan and Anastasia DeCoster.

The family of Darren Roberts wishes to extend a sincere thanks to WellStar Medical Group, WellStar Kennestone Hospital Collaborative Care, WellStar Kennestone OrthoSport, NW Georgia Oncology Centers, WellStar Infusion Center, WellStar Community Hospice and WellStar Concierge Services. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society for Basal and Squamous Cell Carcinoma Research. https://www.cancer.org

Arthur W. Eckert

SALISBURY — Arthur W. Eckert, 91, of Ocean City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury.

He was the husband of Betty (Beck) Eckert, who passed away Nov. 11, 2008. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Hiram and Katie (Faust) Eckert. Arthur was a member of the United States Army during World War II. He loved fishing and was an avid Bingo player. He also spent a lot of time attending different activities throughout Ocean City.

Arthur worked for Dana Corporation as a heavy truck side rail inspector for 30 years before retiring in 1985. In addition to his wife, Arthur is survived by his son, Gary, husband of Lesa of Temple, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Gayle Hendel and siblings Irvin, Carl, Betty, Meryl and Pearl. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Maryland.

For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Margaret Jeanne Leary Walker

BERLIN — Margaret Jeanne Leary Walker, age 94, passed away on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at the home of her daughter.

Born in West Newbury, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Alice Cooney Leary. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Francis V. Walker, in 1998, and three siblings, Daniel C. Leary, John M. Leary and Carol L. Derro. Surviving are her children, Michael F. Walker of Bishopville, Mary W. Ducey and her husband James of Elkridge, Md. and Katherine W. Hewitt of Bishopville. There are 10 grandchildren, Rachel Presby, Daniella Pogge, Stephanie Hughes, Jeremiah Presby, Frank Ducey, Dylan Presby, Amanda Ducey, Heather Kahn, Page Hewitt and Robin Hewitt, and three great-grandchildren, Luther Dewald, Julius Dewald and Ivy Pogge. Also surviving her is her sister, Mary C. Cullen of North Reading, Mass. as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Walker received her Bachelor of Science degree from Regis College in Weston, Mass. and accepted a teaching position at St. Joseph’s College in Emmitsburg, Md. She pursued graduate studies in the Washington, D.C. area, where she eventually married and started a family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church near Ocean Pines. Rev. Joseph MPR Cocucci will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Paul’s Episcopal Churchyard in Berlin. Friends may call at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin on Friday, Nov. 2 from 6-8 p.m. A donation in Mrs. Walker’s memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802. The family would like to thank Bonnie Boulanger and Patti Riebel for the loving care they provided throughout Mrs. Walker’s final illness.

Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Stephen Michael Outten

NORTH CAROLINA — Precious and loving son Stephen Michael Outten, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Oct. 27, 2018.

He was predeceased in death by his grandmother, Nell Sims Smith; and uncle, John Clinton Roberts. He is survived by his precious son, Connor Stephen Outten; parents, Mike and Suzanne Outten, Charlotte, N.C.; brothers Mark (Leah) Outten, Indianland, S.C. and David Outten, Hermitage, Tenn; several nieces and nephews; grandparents Patricia and Don Fischer, Berlin; and many uncles and aunts who loved him very much.

Stephen was our first-born son and was a joy from the moment of his birthing cries to his last day on this earth. We were in constant contact with him sharing his adventures in this life. He filled our hearts with love and pride his entire life. Connor was Stephen’s joy and love of life – his reason for living. They had a strong daddy-son relationship and loved each other so very much. Stephen gave so much to nurture, teach and be by Connor’s side. Stephen also had a special big-brother bond with Mark and David, joking, laughing and sharing. Stephen was a special gift and blessing to us. He was big-hearted, kind, funny, witty, loving and had a brilliant mind. He knew the Lord. Stephen was the author of two novels. Writing was his passion. We would give everything to have Stephen back, but take solace in knowing we will celebrate eternity with him in the glorious presence of the Lord. We anxiously await that day.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 from 1-2 p.m. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers Please make a donation in Stephen’s memory to St. Jude’s Children Hospital at 501 St Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Public Notice

This is to give notice that there will be, by family request, a disinterment for Chester Lynwood Parsons, Jr. on Nov. 19, 2018 from bates Cemetery in Snow Hill and a reinternment for Chester Lynwood Parsons, Jr to: Whatcoat Cemetery in Snow Hill on Nov.19, 2018.

Services are in care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.