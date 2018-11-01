BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’ girls’ varsity soccer team dropped out of the state playoffs on Monday, falling to Bayside South rival Bennett, 6-1, in the 3A-East sectional semifinals.

The Seahawks had an up and down year, finishing 4-6 and never really being able to string wins together. Nevertheless, Decatur had a clean slate on Monday with the start of the 3A-East region playoffs, but had trouble getting anything going against the top-seeded Clippers and bowed out 6-1.