Decatur Girls Go Quietly In States

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’ girls’ varsity soccer team dropped out of the state playoffs on Monday, falling to Bayside South rival Bennett, 6-1, in the 3A-East sectional semifinals.

The Seahawks had an up and down year, finishing 4-6 and never really being able to string wins together. Nevertheless, Decatur had a clean slate on Monday with the start of the 3A-East region playoffs, but had trouble getting anything going against the top-seeded Clippers and bowed out 6-1.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.