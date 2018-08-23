OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 10-5
1710 4BR/3BA
508 3BR/3BA
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6292
OCEAN PINES
126 Channel Buoy
Sat 11-2
Custom Waterfront
4BR/2.5BA Home
Private Sandy Beach
Canal View
Debbie Bennington
Berkshire Hathaway
410-603-8065
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Mon 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
OCEAN PINES
49 Club House Drive
Sat 10-4
Waterfront
New Construction
4BR/3BA Home
80’ Bulkhead
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
OCEAN CITY
A Place in the Sun
Unit #203
7 40th Street
Ocean Block
Sun 10-1
1BR/1BA Condo
Terry Looney
Century 21
410-726-7689
WEST OCEAN CITY
12516 Whispering
Woods Drive
Whispering Woods
Sun 1-4
New Construction
Single Family Home
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Models Open Daily
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
Route 707
Daily 10-4
New Construction
Townhomes
By Harbor Homes
Community Pool
Coldwell Banker
410-524-6111
BERLIN
River Run Golf Club
Beauchamp Road
Sat & Sun 10-4
New Construction
Single Family Homes
3 Models to Choose
By Harbor Homes
Coldwell Banker
410-524-6111
OCEAN PINES
3203 Points Reach
Sat 11-2
3BR/2BA Condo
Pristine Condition
Panoramic Views
Watefront Master
Sandy Galloway
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-7023