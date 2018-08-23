OC Elks Lodge #2645 And American Legion Post #166 Help Homeless Vets And Families Into Housing

The Ocean City Elks Lodge #2645 has joined with the American Legion Post #166 in helping homeless veterans and their families move into their own housing. The Elks are using grants from the Elks National Foundation to provide items to start their own housekeeping as well as gift cards for food along with dictionaries for all. The American Legion is providing furniture. Pictured, from left, are Carrrol Wagner, Peggy Bradford, Toni Wagner, Susan Caldwell, Sarge Garlitz and Claudia Nagle of Diakonia.