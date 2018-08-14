A counselor is pictured with CMA Kids Care summer camp participants at the expansive facility in Ocean Pines. Photos by Bethany Hooper

OCEAN PINES – As the school year quickly approaches, officials with CMA Kids Care, a division of Chesapeake Martial Arts, are encouraging parents to sign their children up for one of CMA’s child care programs.

Owner Jim Heaney said CMA Kids Care is now enrolling students for before-school and after-school care, half-day pre-K and all-day child care starting at 2 years old.

Located on Cathell Road in Ocean Pines, CMA’s 12,000-square-foot facility features space for martial arts, dodgeball, wrestling and an assortment of mat activities, individual classrooms, a high-definition movie room with a 120-inch screen, an outdoor playground, a snack room and more. Since relocating its facility from Teal Marsh retail center in West Ocean City to Ocean Pines in 2016, Heaney said CMA has expanded beyond martial arts to become an established kids’ center.

“We don’t really compare ourselves to martial arts schools because we started doing so many different things,” he said. “Martial arts is just an option when the kids get here.”

Heaney said children ages 2-14 who participate in child care programs at CMA not only have the opportunity to participate in martial arts lessons at no extra cost, but also mat games and other structured activities.

“One of the reasons we are so unique from everyone else, both martial arts and child care facilities, is that our program is structured and disciplined,” he said. “The kids aren’t just running around and going nuts.”

In the after-school program, for example, Heaney said kids will receive a snack, complete their homework and then take part in a physical fitness class. This year, for example, CMA Kids Care will offer wrestling, intro to gymnastics, outdoor sports and martial arts classes, which are optional.

“It’s a lot that we do in those two-and-a-half to three hours,” he said. “We always keep them moving.”

General Manager Salina Karki said that while CMA offers a structured and disciplined atmosphere – which includes a no-electronics policy – children will have the opportunity to learn in a fun environment.

“We hear from parents that kids feel very comfortable here,” she said. “This is their second home.”

Karki said state-certified child care experts at CMA Kids Care take the time to assess the needs of each student.

“They are all different, and they are all unique in their own way,” she said, “so we take time to get to know them and understand them.”

Karki added children’s activities aren’t just offered to those enrolled in child care programs, but also for those not enrolled in any of CMA’s programs or classes. Those activities include monthly kids’ night out events and drop-in services.

“We offer these services to the entire community,” she said. “If they don’t have school, bring them in. You just have to sign a waiver, pay a minimum fee and they can be here all day.”

While the facility is closed on major holidays, Heaney said CMA Kids Care is open the remainder of the year, which includes professional days and school delays. Extended hours for pick-up are available at no extra charge and free transportation is provided for after-school programs.

For more information, or to enroll a child for before-school care, after-school care, half-day pre-K or all-day child care, visit www.cmakarate.com or call 410-208-4100.

Additional services at CMA include kids summer camp, kids wrestling and martial arts, adult martial arts, tai chi, Krav Maga, kung fu, family classes led by Sifu Sunil Shakya and a tournament team led by Tanja Giles.

“We’ve been competing in tournaments for the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) for 20 years and we always do awesome,” Heaney said. “If we send 12 people out they usually bring back 18, 20 medals or trophies.”

Karki encouraged community members to visit and learn more about CMA. Programs and classes are open to all area residents and students in all surrounding schools.

“Come check it out, even if you’ve already been here years ago,” Karki said. “It’s time to revisit and see what new things we offer.”