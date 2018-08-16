ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Impatience with those who don’t keep up with you can cause resistance, which, in turn, can lead to more delays. Best to be helpful and supportive if you want results.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A surprise announcement from a colleague could put you on the defensive. Gather your facts and respond. You’ll soon find the situation shifting in your favor.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Time spent away from a project pays off with a new awareness of options you hadn’t considered before. Weigh them carefully before deciding which to choose.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Consider confronting that personal conflict while there’s still time to work things out. A delay can cause more problems. A longtime colleague might offer to mediate.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Some emerging matters could impede the Lion’s progress in completing an important project. Best advice: Deal with them now, before they can create costly delays.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your aspect continues to favor an expanding vista. This could be a good time to make a career move, and taking an out-of-town job could be a good way to do it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Disruptive family disputes need to be settled so that everyone can move on. Avoid assuming this burden alone, though. Ask for — no, demand — help with this problem.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Patience is called for as you await word on an important workplace situation. A personal circumstance, however, could benefit by your taking immediate action.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Don’t lose confidence in yourself. Those doubters are likely to back off if you demand they show solid proof why they think your ideas won’t work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A temporary setback might cause the usually sure-footed Goat some unsettling moments. But keep going. The path ahead gets easier as you move forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): There’s welcome news from the workplace. There also could be good news involving a relationship that has long held a special meaning for you.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might still need to cut some lingering ties to a situation that no longer has the appeal it once held. In the meantime, you can start to explore other opportunities.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your sense of what’s right can inspire others if you remember not to push too hard to make your case. Moderation works best for you.

