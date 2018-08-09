Laura Marsh, First Smith Islander, To Attend Ivy League University

A resident of Smith Island, Maryland is making waves as the first islander to attend an Ivy League university. Laura Marsh will be attending Princeton University this fall. Marsh is also the first Smith Island resident to graduate as valedictorian of Crisfield High School. Marsh was awarded the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore’s Purnell D. White Memorial Scholarship, established by the White family to support students who are pursuing a college degree in agriculture or a related field. Above, Steve White and Ron Peterman present the scholarship to Marsh.