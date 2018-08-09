Planners Support Expanding Growth Area For New Berlin Development BERLIN – Members of the Berlin Planning Commission agreed to support a developer’s request to add to the town’s growth area.On Wednesday the commission voted to provide a favorable recommendation to Ernest Gerardi’s request to amend the town’s growth area to include his property at the intersection of routes 50 and 346. Gerardi has plans… Read more »

UPDATE: Bone Found In Bay Not Human, Medical Examiner Finds WEST OCEAN CITY — The mystery involving a barrel containing a bone found in shallow bay water was solved Thursday with authorities reporting it was not human.In a tweet Thursday, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office reported, “The Office of the Maryland Chief Medical Examiner has determined that the bone recovered on Tuesday from the barrel that… Read more »

Driver Gets 17-Year Sentence For Theft, 16-Mile Route 113 Chase SNOW HILL — A Salisbury man who led allied law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase in the wrong direction on Route 113 was found guilty this week and sentenced to over 17 years in jail.Last October, Garland Moss, 50, of Salisbury, reportedly stole a flat-screen television from the Wal-Mart in Pocomoke, causing Pocomoke Police… Read more »