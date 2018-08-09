Spencer Keith Stephens

WEST OCEAN CITY — Spencer Keith Stephens, 48, died peacefully Aug. 7, 2018, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Spencer was born in Salisbury Md. He had a wonderful childhood growing up with his large family on the Wicomico River and at Green Hill Yacht and Cuontry Club where he developed his lifetime pursuit of perfecting his game of golf.

Spencer attended Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and graduated college with a degree in Psychology from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. He was a proud alumnus of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Spencer continued living in Winston-Salem working closely with his brother, operating Ziggy’s Tavern, a live music venue.

His absolute love and passion for music and fellowship was Spencer’s life force. He saw others as extended family, recognized the small magical happenings in life and shared whatever he had graciously. These lessons of goodness that he lived by inspired others to do the same. He touched so many lives with a positive vibration that those ripples of kindness will go on forever.

Spencer is survived by his parents, Judy Allen and Jay Stephens Sr.; his true love, Jeronia Morsch; and siblings Jay Stephens Jr, Lisa Anderson, Amy Doerzbach and Sara Hambury and their families. He also leaves behind his cherished golden retriever, Beau.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the caregivers and staff at the PRMC Hospital and the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute; the Atlantic General Hospital; and Coastal Hospice At the Lake.

A celebration of Spencer’s life is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 13, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Ocean City Marlin Club. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA Foundation, Attn: ACE Grant, 1980 Sports Club Dr., Braselton, Ga. 30517 www.ajga.org/donations) or the Worcester County Humane Society (PO Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811 www.worcestercountyhumanesociety.org.)

x

Dolores Antoinette Robson

OCEAN CITY — Dolores (Dee) Antoinette Robson (née Herman), born March 24, 1928, passed peacefully surrounded by family, on Aug. 5, 2018 at the age of 90.

Born in St. Louis, Mo., she moved to the Washington D.C. area as a child.

She worked for many years as a commercial marketing representative for C & P Telephone and Bell Atlantic, retiring in 1990. Dee enjoyed her retirement years as a full-time resident of Ocean City.

She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur John Robson Sr., and son, Arthur John Robson Jr. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Robson (GiGi), Barbara Dement (Mark), Lynda Powell, Timothy Robson and Janet Irvin (James); 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Aug. 18, 2018 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Mission, Ocean City, Md. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Disabled American Veterans.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.