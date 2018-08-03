Teresa Kolacz

OCEAN CITY — A local woman has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft and embezzlement after an investigation determined she allegedly absconded with over $100,000 from a resort church during a scheme dating back to last summer.

On May 15, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 88th Street for a reported theft scheme that had been going on for several months. OCPD officers met with church officials along with a suspect, identified as Teresa M. Kolacz, 51, of Berlin, who was an employee of the church.

After a thorough investigation, with assistance from the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office and church officials, OCPD detectives determined Kolacz had allegedly stolen over $100,000 in theft scheme dating back to June 2017.

A warrant was issued for Kolacz’s arrest on July 16 and she turned herself in to detectives the next day on July 17 at the Public Safety Building. Kolacz has been charged with theft of $100,000 or more, embezzlement and 11 counts of forgery.

She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was initially transferred to the Worcester County Jail where she was being held without bond. After a bail review hearing on July 20, she was released after posting a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 2 with a trial date laid in for Nov. 5.