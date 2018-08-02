OCEAN CITY – Peppa Pig Live, now one of the most successful family theater tours in North American history with more than 500,000 tickets sold to date, will continue its record-breaking run when it plays the Ocean City Performing Arts Center on Nov. 1.

Just in time for the holiday season, “Peppa Pig’s Surprise,” the newest live stage show based on Entertainment One’s (eOne) top-rated series airing daily on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr., will visit cities across the United States, including San Jose, Dallas, Houston and Chicago.

For tickets, call Ticketmaster at 1-800-551-SEAT or visit the Ocean City Box Office. Tickets and VIP packages, which include meet-and-greets with the characters, go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m.

The live show encompasses the charming, colorful nature of the preschool series and features brand-new songs and life-size puppets that walk, talk, dance and jump to give audiences a unique, fully immersive theatrical experience from the moment the curtain opens. The show gives little ones and their families the opportunity to engage with their favorite characters like never before.