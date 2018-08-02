Things I Like – August 3, 2018

by

A kid reading on the beach

How fast this paper gets picked up by readers on Fridays

Lifeguards who try to educate

Watching the boats go through the Inlet at Harrison’s Harbor Watch

Senior citizens who volunteer

Jim Kelly’s ESPY speech

A phone with a long-lasting battery

Splitting a dozen jumbo crabs with my wife

Long beach days

Watching the moon rise over the ocean

Helping people whenever possible

