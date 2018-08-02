White Marlin Open Returns For 45th Year OCEAN CITY- The resort will once again become the center of the sportfishing universe next week when hundreds of anglers and thousands of spectators gather in Ocean City for the 45th Annual White Marlin Open.For over four decades, the White Marlin Open, deemed the largest billfish tournament in the world, has been one of the… Read more »

Ocean City Introduces Helicopter Landing Ordinance OCEAN CITY – Less than a month after an unexpected private helicopter landing, the Ocean City Mayor and Council got their first look at an ordinance designed to prevent a repeat in the future.On July 3, a private helicopter landed on a church parking lot at 17th Street and Philadelphia Avenue, discharged its passengers and… Read more »

Public Hearing On Berlin Growth Area Expansion Next Week BERLIN – A hearing next week is the first step in the annexation process for a property just outside Berlin.On Wednesday, Aug. 8, the Berlin Planning Commission will hold a public hearing regarding a request to add land at the intersection of Route 346 and Route 50 to the town’s growth area. If the property… Read more »