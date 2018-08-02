OCEAN CITY — Hoping to take advantage of the growing craft beer trend and update prices that have been in place for a decade, resort officials this week agreed to hike the prices for beer sold at the signature bookend Springfest and Sunfest events while throwing a bone to patrons.

During Tuesday’s Mayor and Council work session, Special Events Director Frank Miller presented a plan to update the beer costs and cup sizes at Springfest, Sunfest and potentially other special events in town that serve alcohol. Miller explained the current price and size structure, which has been in place since 2008, includes $3 for a 12-ounce cup of domestic beer.

However, with the growing trend in craft beer, Miller suggested a variety of changes that could result in locally-produced craft beers being offered at town-sponsored special events along with changes in the portion sizes. The most significant change, which was ultimately approved by the council, was offering domestic draft beer in 16-ounce cups for $5 and adding craft beer taps to the four different vendor locations at the special events in 12-ounce cups also for $5.

“We’re talking today specifically about Springfest and Sunfest, but this could apply to other special events that follow the same directive,” he said. “The last time we discussed this was 2008, or 10 years ago, when the cost of a 12-ounce domestic beer was increased from $2 to $3. With craft beer trending in an upward direction, we like to add that as an option. The reason for the difference in the recommended cup size is the higher alcohol content of draft beer and the higher cost per keg.”

There are four different beer stations at Springfest and Sunfest at the Inlet that are manned by local charitable agencies on a rotating basis each year. There are about 40 different organizations in the pool of potential beer vendors at the events each year and four are chosen on a rotating basis. Miller explained under the new proposal, at least one tap at each of the four beer stations dedicated to craft beer.

Proposed changes include increasing the cup size for domestic beer from 12 ounces to 16 ounces, adding a craft beer option at 12 ounces and charging $5 for either option chosen. The other proposed changes include increasing the per-keg charge for the city from the charitable organizations from the current $60 to $75 among others. Miller said he did some research on costs for domestic and craft beers at other festivals, arenas and special events and found even with the proposed changes Ocean City prices would still be below average. For example, Miller examined events including Jazz Fest in New Orleans, the Delaware State Fair, Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, the Pier 6 Concert Pavilion, M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards and found a range of draft beer prices from $7 to as high as $11.

“You can see we would still be well below most other events and facilities around the region and beyond,” said Miller. “Craft beer is trending and this could expand our target audience to include a younger demographic.”

Councilman Wayne Hartman made a motion to approve the recommended changes, including adding craft beer, adjusting the cup size, setting the price per beer at $5 per cup and increasing the per-keg fee for the vendors.

“I like the concept,” he said. “I think you did a good job with this, especially with the cup size for craft beer because of the higher alcohol content.”

Mayor Rick Meehan agreed the proposed changes made sense.

“We’ve talked about this at Sunfest and it’s time to increase the size and increase the price, which will make it easier for the patrons and the vendors. Adding craft beer will appeal to a different demographic and help continue to grow these events.”