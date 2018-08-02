Delmarva Power held its 24th Annual Delmarva Scholarship Golf Classic recently at the Heritage Shores Club in Bridgeville, Del. This year’s event raised more than $85,000, which will be distributed for scholarships to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Delaware State University, Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts, the Kings-wood Community Center Foundation, Delaware Workforce Development Board Youth Scholarship, Hefron Scholarship Fund, and Kids of the National Guard Camp Fund. At right, Delmarva Power Associate General Counsel Clark Stalker, second from right, and Delmar-va Power Region President Gary Stockbridge, right, played in the tournament alongside representatives from Custom Truck One Source.