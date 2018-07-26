BERLIN — The 50th Anniversary of the Ocean Pines Association will take to the water at a celebratory boat parade on Saturday, Aug. 25 beginning at 2 p.m.

“I am looking forward, again, to spending time with the many fellow residents that love to have a good time in a parade,” said 50th Anniversary Committee member and event chair Carol Ludwig, who also organized the 50th Anniversary Parade on June 2.

“We had a great one on land, now let’s do the land and water together. Along with our residents, those are two more of our greatest assets,” she said.

Hosted by the Ocean City Power Squadron, the parade will start at the judges’ viewing area at the community’s Swim and Racquet Club, located at 10 Seabreeze Road. Boats will continue along the St. Martin River into the Windjammer then Moonshell Drive, Teal Circle, Clubhouse Drive and Harbor Village canals.

Three Judges’ Choice awards will be presented. Winners will each receive a personalized plaque and a $100 Visa gift card.

In an effort to encourage waterfront property owners to join in the fun, a “Landlubber’s Yard” decorating contest will also be held. Residents along the parade route are encouraged to decorate their properties and register to be judged by passing boaters.

One Judges’ Choice award will be presented in the decorating contest. The winner will receive a personalized plaque and a $100 Visa gift card. A minimum of five entries are needed to validate the contest.

There is no fee to enter the boat parade or yard decorating contest but pre-registration is required. Registration forms are available at the Ocean Pines Community Center, located at 235 Ocean Parkway, or by email request to Ludwig692@outlook.com.

Registrations must be mailed to Carol Ludwig at 5 Sandpiper Lane, Ocean Pines, Md., 21811 or via email to Ludwig692@outlook.com by Aug. 15.

Parade and decorating contest award winners will be notified on Sunday, Aug. 26 and announced to the public on Monday, Aug. 27.