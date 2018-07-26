Summer of 1963

Volume VIII

Edition 6

Issue Highlights

This week’s model for the Hess Apparel store on 9th Street’s full-page ad was Genevieve Sapia.

The Syl-Mar Shop was advertising “Buy It Where You Wear It” for its Baltimore Avenue store located on Talbot Street.

An editorial, “Democracy At Work,” read, “The Ocean City area accounts for almost 60% of the total annual revenue taken in by Worcester County, and yet this same area which contributes so heavily to the county treasury has little or no say in how the county is operated. … The actual voting power of the resort is a mere speck in the vote tabulations, which means its citizens must submit to the demands of powerful county officials whose interests lie elsewhere. … No end appears in sight for the luckless resort businessman. He can squirm, twist, plead and cry all he wants, but he apparently will never get away from the grasp of county officials who know a good thing when they see it.”

New this year was the Americana Motel, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Bunting on the oceanfront between 55th and 56th streets.

Dale’s Esso Center was offering a five-minute car wash, towing and battery service and prompt lubrication at its location at the bridge on Philadelphia Avenue.