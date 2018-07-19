ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your zeal for challenges usually works well for you. But this week it’s best to avoid jumping into new situations without more information. Vital news emerges by the weekend.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Once again, the Bovine’s patience pays off as that pesky problem works itself out without taking too much of your valuable time. A new task opens interesting possibilities.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Those suggestions you want to share need to be set aside for a while so you can focus on the job at hand. There’ll be time later to put your ideas into a workable format.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Be sure about your sources before you use the information in any decision you reach about your new project. Some of the data might be out of date or misinterpreted.

LEO (July 23 to Aug.22): A sudden challenge might rattle you at first. But pump up that strong Lion’s heart with a full measure of courage, and face it with the continuing support of family and friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Watch your expenses this week so you can have a financial cushion to fall back on should things tighten up later this month. Money matters ease by the 1st.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Uncertainty over workplace policy creates anxiety and confusion among your colleagues. Don’t be surprised if you’re asked, once again, to help work things out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): The workweek keeps you busy tying up loose ends and checking data that needs to be verified. The weekend offers a chance to relax and restore your spent energies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): This is not the best time to go to extremes to prove a point. Better to set a sensible goal now and move forward. There’ll be time later to take the bolder course.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A step-by-step progression is the better way to move ahead. Taking shortcuts could be risky at this time. Important news arrives on the 1st.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Avoid getting drawn into workplace disputes that should be handled by those directly involved. Instead, spend your energy developing those new ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You still need to be prudent about money matters. But things start to ease by the end of the week. A weekend encounter with an old friend brings welcome news.

BORN THIS WEEK: You handle challenging situations with boldness when necessary and caution when called for.

(c) 2018 King Features Synd., Inc.