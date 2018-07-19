The interior of the new Main Street Nails in downtown Berlin offers a combination of “classic and modern” to reflect the Town of Berlin, according to owner Sonny Nguyen. Photos by Bethany Hooper

BERLIN – A nail salon years in the making is bringing exceptional service and a modern atmosphere to Berlin’s residents and visitors.

Located at 112 N. Main Street, Main Street Nails offers customers a full complement of nail care and waxing services.

Owner Sonny Nguyen opened Main Street Nails last October, but he said he was no stranger to operating a nail salon. For 17 years, he has been the proprietor of OC Nails on 64th Street in Ocean City.

Now, Nguyen is excited to launch a second operation in Berlin.

“I’ve been in this business for 22 years,” he said. “I know my job. When the customer comes out, I want them to be happy.”

Nguyen said he had wanted to open a nail salon in Berlin for years, but noted opportunities to rent or purchase commercial space were few and far between.

“I’ve been wanting to find a place down here for many years, but it’s hard to find a ‘For Rent’ sign,” he said. “I didn’t know that there were waiting lists.”

Nguyen added the town’s charm and family friendly atmosphere made it a great place to do business.

“I also liked the charm and the people around here,” he said.

Nguyen said he first noticed a For Sale sign on the North Main Street building more than a year ago. As luck would have it, the building was owned by a client’s husband.

“I realized this was the only chance I would have to get into Berlin,” he said. “During that time, I was buying houses and flipping them, so I knew this building was old and needed a lot of work.”

Nguyen subsequently purchased the North Main Street building in early 2017 and quickly set off on a mission to renovate the aging structure before opening Main Street Nails last October. The establishment, he noted, replaced the former Berlin Shoe Box, which had occupied the space for decades.

“I redid everything inside and out,” he said. “It used to be a shoe store and it didn’t have any upgrades or anything, so I ripped everything out and replaced it with something brand new.”

Today, Main Street Nails features six manicure and pedicure stations, a waxing station, plush seating and a mix of both modern and rustic décor, an element Nguyen said pays homage to Berlin’s traditional style.

“You see the bricks and the old look on one side and a fresh, clean look on the other side,” he said. “It mixes classic and modern.”

Visitors to Main Street Nails will also find a wide array of nail care and waxing options. Services include basic manicures and pedicures, gel and acrylic nails, nail repair, polish changes, nail designs, arm, leg and eyebrow waxing, and more.

“We try and do the best we can for our customers,” he said.

Main Street Nails is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.mainstnails.com or the nail salon’s Facebook page, or call 410-973-2928. Appointments and walk-in services are available.