OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania woman was charged last week as the third person involved in the beating and robbery of a man in Ocean City in June.

On June 12, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers arrested two men identified as Jason Guzman, 17, and Patrick Nolan, 21, both of Parkesburg, Pa., for their roles in the beating and robbery of another man in a parking lot in the resort. Guzman was charged with first-degree assault, while Nolan was charged with robbery, second-degree assault, theft and malicious destruction of property.

Following the incident, OCPD detectives interviewed Nicole Yake, 19, of Parkesburg, Pa., who told police the male victim allegedly beaten and robbed by Guzman and Nolan had raped her at a party, which is why the two men assaulted the victim.

According to police reports, Yake told detectives the victim had followed her into the bathroom and raped her during a party. Yake then changed her story and told detectives the victim threw her onto a bed and began choking her in front of everyone at the party including Guzman and Nolan. During an interview following the incident, Yake told police she had videoed the ensuing assault on the victim with her cell phone.

OCPD detectives were able to find the video of the beating and robbery of the victim. According to police reports, Yake is sitting in a parked car next to the area where the assault occurred. The video also shows the victim on the ground in a fetal position unable to defend himself while Nolan and Guzman kicked his face and stomped on his head multiple times, according to police reports.

The video reportedly shows Guzman and Nolan stop beating the victim long enough to go through his pockets and take items from him including money, a necklace and a belt. According to police reports, the video then shows the two suspects continue attacking the victim.

According to police reports, the audio accompanying the cell phone video reveals Yake was laughing during the attack on the victim. A search of the cell phone data also revealed a text message thread between Yake and Nolan. According to police reports, Nolan texted Yake “record this right now,” and “we ‘bout down him,” according to police reports. A text message from Yake back to Nolan in the same sequence allegedly said “please do,” and “I got you,” according to police reports.

The investigation determined Yake accused the victim of raping her as a tactic to hinder and interfere with the assault and robbery investigation.

Based on the evidence and testimony, Yake was charged last week with robbery, obstructing and hindering and making a false statement to police. Following the June 12 incident, the victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for a laceration on the side of his head that required six staples, a concussion, broken nose, severe bruising to his right eye and multiple abrasions on his head, face, neck hands and arms.