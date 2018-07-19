Summer of 1975

Volume XXI

Edition VI

Issue Highlights

This week’s Resorter Girl was 22-year-old Diane Simpson, an Ocean City resident who spent the summer of 1975 working as a cocktail waitress at the Sand Bar, where her husband, Ken, worked as a bartender.

At the new Sea Colony in Bethany Beach, two- and three-bedroom condominiums were priced beginning at $39,900 with 90-percent financing available.

“Cracklin’ fried chicken” and “famous pancakes with personality” were on hand at Libby’s in Fenwick Island.

Plans for Ocean City’s centennial celebration were discussed, including a marlin boat parade, a concert by the Salisbury Mu-nicipal Concert Band, an antique car parade; skate board contests; and a Vaudeville night with sing-alongs and square dancing.

Managers Cashar and Mabel Evans invited guests to the Fenwick Crab House on “Beach Hiway.”

Free tickets to Redskins or Colts games were being offered to raffle ticket purchasers through Mystic Harbour in West Ocean City. All one had to do was stop by the sales office, fill out a form and he or she was entered into the raffle.

The Sheraton Fontainebleau Inn & Spa was at this time home to the Moonraker Restaurant, Star Deck Lounge, Ocean Bar & Grill and Ice Cream Parlor. In its ads, it was called “The Inn Place.”