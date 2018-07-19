Sales Associate Recognized

OCEAN CITY – Nancy Reither of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was named one of the country’s most productive sales associates as a part of REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals, the newly issued ranking report produced by REAL Trends and sponsored by Adwerx.

Reither is a member of the “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals,” and ranked number 22 for the state of Maryland, for volume and closed transaction sides.

REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranks over 13,800 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during calendar year 2017. All production numbers are independently verified by a third-party in order to ensure accuracy and report integrity.

“This group of highly successful real estate sales agents represents less than 1 percent of all real estate practitioners in the United States,” said Steve Murray, president of REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals and president of REAL Trends.

To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2017. The individuals ranked had an average of 73.88 transaction sides and an average sales volume of almost $38 million.

“The average residential real estate agent in the United States closed 8.0 transactions in 2017 and had less than $1.3 million in sales,” said Murray. “To say that Nancy Reither is an exceptional sales professional is an understatement. To attain this level of sales is truly outstanding.”

Utility Program Offered

NEWARK, Del. – Delmarva Power is encouraging businesses in its Maryland service area to save money through its Energy Discounts for Growing Enterprises (EDGE) Maryland program, which offers a discount on energy bills to companies that expand or relocate to the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Participating businesses can receive a 20-percent discount off the electric delivery portion of their new facility’s energy bill for five years, leading to significant savings. Reducing operating costs for growing businesses gives them a competitive advantage in their industry and helps the region retain existing businesses and attract new business.

“We have been delivering safe, affordable and reliable energy to Maryland’s Eastern Shore for generations and are committed to helping local businesses grow and succeed,” said John Allen, Delmarva Power region vice president. “We hope that EDGE Maryland not only helps growing businesses save money, but also supports economic growth in our communities and fosters new job opportunities for Maryland residents.”

The program is available to both new and existing commercial businesses of all sizes and a variety of expansion options are available, including constructing a new building, purchasing or leasing a vacant building, or expanding an existing facility. To qualify, a company must have a new space that is at least 8,000 square feet and hire at least two additional full-time employees.

“This program is a great opportunity for local businesses that have been thinking about taking the next step,” said Dave Ryan, executive director of the Salisbury Wicomico Economic Development Corporation. “Whether it’s expanding an existing facility or building a new location, these types of incentives from community partners like Delmarva Power help both resident and new companies grow and succeed here on the Eastern Shore. They are good for our businesses community and good for our region as a whole.”

Hospital Officer Appointed

SALISBURY – Steve Leonard, president/CEO of Peninsula Regional Health System and Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC), announced Dr. Mark D. Weisman has joined PRMC as its Chief Medical Information Officer (CMIO).

Weisman, an internal medicine specialist, has extensive experience in advancing clinical and technological opportunities to improve quality of care, cost effectiveness and to reduce waste and unnecessary workload. He has had numerous leadership roles in clinical management, strategy and development, analytics and informatics.

He was most recently the medical director of Analytics, Informatics, Innovation and Strategy at Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk, Va. Weisman, who is also a past chairman of the Department of Medicine at Sentara, was with that health system for the last 18 years. He led technology initiatives to identify operational challenges and opportunities and implement solutions to enhance clinical quality and improve patient outcomes. Under his leadership, Sentara has consistently ranked among the nation’s top integrated healthcare systems, and a national leader in clinical quality.

Top Advisor Recognized

WILLARDS – Deeley Insurance Group announced Hope Thomas as its top client advisor for June.

Thomas is a commercial lines client advisor designing risk management plans to safeguard her client’s assets. She works with business owners to build insurance programs that not only fit their immediate needs but help their businesses grow. She specializes in veterinarian, water sports, amusements, condominiums and restaurants risks.

“Hope takes great care of her clients. I moved all of my insurance needs to Deeley Insurance Group. During a recent claim Hope quickly helped me through the process. Hope and the team communicated with me every step of the way. I was confident everything was taken care of,” said Seaside Country Store owner Amy Vickers.

Open House Announced

BERLIN – On Wednesday, July 25, from 5-8 p.m., Peninsula Regional Medical Center will hold an open house for the community at its Delmarva Health Pavilion Ocean Pines and Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute Ocean Pines, located at 11101 Cathage Rd., Berlin.

The event will feature free barbecue from Emings, snowballs from the Tiki Hut and chocolate chip cookies from the Junior Board’s Pines Café. There will be entertainment and a kids’ corner with activities and prizes. Peninsula Regional cancer doctors and staff will be on hand for tours and to answer questions about the Cancer Institute. In the Delmarva Health Pavilion, the Adult Fitness facility will have exercise demonstrations and tours.

Professor Earns Grant

SALISBURY – Dr. David Burns, associate professor in the Communication Arts Department at Salisbury University, recently was named one of Scripps Howard Foundation’s six Visiting Professors in Social Media.

Burns is one of six grant recipients in the U.S. for 2018. Through the initiative, he will spend two weeks this July serving an “externship” with the Scripps Washington Bureau in Washington, D.C. Scripps Howard externships focus on how technology is changing the way news is delivered, providing recipients an opportunity to share the most up-to-date methods with their students.

In addition, Washington Bureau Chief Ellen Weiss is expected to serve a one-week residency at SU this fall, meeting with classes and speaking about the changing landscape of the news industry.