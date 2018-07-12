Pictured, from left, are Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore President Erica Joseph, Coastal President Joel Maher, Coastal President-Elect Bernie Flax and Coastal Executive Vice President Page Browning. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — To help local real estate professionals support the causes most important to them, the Coastal Association of REALTORS® (Coastal) has established and provided startup funding for the Coastal REALTORS® Foundation.

This new fund is held by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore (CFES) and will be accessible to members of Coastal through an application process administered by the association.

“Our local REALTORS® and affiliate members are very active in their communities and the association wants to support those efforts,” said Coastal President Joel Maher. “Coastal is here to serve the members in every capacity, and now that includes assisting in their charitable activities and volunteer work. Essentially, they will tell us which local organizations they are supporting, and we will help boost their efforts with this fund.”

The association donated $5,000 to the foundation to kickstart fundraising and will work throughout the year to raise money, beginning with a charity golf tournament held on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 at the Ocean City Golf Club. The association is seeking sponsors and golfers for this event, and more information is available at www.coastalrealtors.org.

Donors may contribute to the fund directly at www.cfes.org. This online donation tool may also be accessed at www.coastalrealtors.org.

“The Community Foundation is excited to partner with the Coastal Association of REALTORS®,” said Erica Joseph, president of CFES. “Through their new fund, we can assist the association to create an impact on a wide range of charitable causes important to their members.”