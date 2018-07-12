Saturdays July-September, Tuesdays July-August: Low-Impact Exercise

8-9 a.m. Increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress. Free (park entrance fees in effect), donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. All levels welcome. Bring beach towel. Meet at North Beach parking lot shade pavilion, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin. Suitable for children ages 8 and up, must be accompanied by parent or guardian. 443-614-3547.

Now-Sept. 24 Every Tuesday: Ocean Pines Plant Clinic-Ask A Master Gardener

1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Ocean Pines. Offered by University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Service. Free. Bring bagged samples and bug or other plant problems. 410-641-5570 or plantladyop@aol.com.

July 13: Crab Cake Dinner

4-6 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 N. Main St., Berlin. Includes single crab cake sandwich, green beans, seasoned baked potato. Cost: $10. Carry-outs available. Also bake sale table.

July 13, 20, 27: Bingo Knights Of Columbus #9053

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

July 14: Annual MAC Inc. Fun Day

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jolly Roger Amusement Park, Ocean City. Tickets: $25, on sale advance only. 410-742-0505, Ext. 113. Rain or shine. Proceeds support MAC Inc. health and wellness programs: 410-742-0505, Ext. 118.

July 14: Ocean Pines Anglers Club

9:30 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Speaker: Retired State Supreme Court Judge Dale Cathell, author of several books, who will share some unusual fishing stories and discuss some of the history of Ocean City. All are welcome. 410-641-7662.

July 14: Delmarva A Capella Chorus

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Join in the hilarity and sing-along, coffee, tea and “Something 50” show. Kid friendly, great desserts. Donation: $10. 410-208-4149.

July 14, 16, 21, 24: FORGE Family Fun Nights

Food, fun, lessons. 7804 Gumboro Rd., Unit C, Pittsville. June 30: Family Game Night, board games available, open to the public, free. July 14: Rocket League Gaming Tournament, noon, $3 per person and DIY crafting, handmade wreaths, snacks, refreshments, $20 per person, 10 a.m.; July 16: Teen Impact Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., open to ages 12-17; July 21: Movie Night, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $2 entry, free for members; July 24: Exodus Music Practice, 7-8:30 p.m., all are welcome. Drop-in hours: Wednesday-Thursday, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m. www.forgeyouth.org.

July 16: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

July 16-20: “Shipwrecked’ Vacation Bible School

6-8 p.m. Fun week of Bible lessons, games, music, tasty treats. Buckingham Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Main St., Berlin. Register at www.myvbs.org/berlinmdvbs2018. 443-235-6758, ed.welch@perdue.com. Berlin Ecumenical Churches: Buckingham Presbyterian, St. Paul Episcopal, Solid Rock Outreach Ministries, Stevenson United Methdist Church.

July 17, 24: Seafood Night

Full menu to select from. Steamed crabs or steamed shrimp can be pre-ordered on Monday and Tuesday mornings: Call 410-524-7994 between 9 a.m. and noon. Knights of Columbus #9053, 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City.

July 18: Delmarva Hand Dance Club Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://-delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

July 18: Modern Calligraphy Workshop

Red Red Wine Bar, 12 48th St., Ocean City. For those just starting out or looking for a hands-on discussion to improve calligraphic hand. All the essentials in pointed-pen calligraphy. Ticket reservations required and can be purchased at www.jessmithdesigns.com/learncalligraphy. Information: Jessica@jessmithdesigns.com.

July 20: Crab Cake Platter Pre-Order

Includes one crab cake on roll, two sides (cole slaw and bag of chips), one beverage (water or soda). Only 100 platters available. Cost: $12. Bishopville Auxiliary, Station 1, 10709 Bishopville Rd., Bishopville. Baked goods table separate. Call or text pre-orders: 443-880-6966.

July 21: Art Hansen Memorial Youth Fishing Contest

Registration: 8:30-9:30 a.m.; contest: 9-10:30 a.m. Ocean Pines Anglers Club. South Gate Pond, near Sports Core Pool, Ocean Pines. Youths should bring their own fishing rod and reel, bait will be provided. Age groups: 4-7 years, 8-11 years, 12-16 years. Trophy a-warded for biggest fish in each age group, special awards for the top three. Children younger than 4 can fish but will not be eligible for a trophy. 410-208-2855.

July 21: Clam Fritters, Barbecue

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Newark Bowen United Methodist Church. Also hot dogs, beverage and dessert table.

July 22-July 26: Vacation Bible School

Study of St. Paul, 5:30 p.m.; dinner for families, 6-8 p.m. Bible school activities. All ages welcome. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. 410-641-2186, Bethany21811@gmail.com.

July 22, Aug. 5, 19: All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Breakfast

8:30-11 a.m. Knights of Columbus #9053. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. $10 for adults; $6 for children. Eggs, bacon, sausage, creamed chipped beef, home-fried potatoes, french toast, pancakes, biscuits, orange juice, coffee. 410-524-7994.

July 22: Ravens Roost 58 Crab Feast Fundraiser

All-you-can-eat crabs, steamed shrimp, fried chicken, corn, sides, draft beer, soda. Benefits local needy families during holidays. $40 in advance, $45 at door. Tickets at 28th Street Pit and Pub or call 410-289-2020 or 410-916-4006.

July 27, Aug. 26, Sept. 24: Full Moon Yoga

Experience Assateague’s peaceful surroundings, clear your mind and exercise your body. Free (park entrance fees in effect), donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. All levels welcome. Bring beach towel, insect repellent recommended. Meet at North Beach parking lot shade pavilion, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin. July 27: 8 p.m.; Aug. 26, Sept. 24: 7 p.m. 443-614-3547.

July 27, 28, 29: Annual Greek Festival

Friday-Saturday, noon-11 p.m.; Sunday, noon-9 p.m. Greek food, pastries, live band, vendors, art, kids craft booth. Raffle. Free parking, free admission. Roland Powell Convention Center, 40th Street and Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Proceeds benefit little St. George Greek Orthodox Church by the Sea operations and ministries. www.oceancitygreekfestival.com.

July 28: Barbecue Chicken

11 a.m.-until. Chicken platter includes half barbecued chicken, two sides and a roll for $9. American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd. (next to Rite Aid), Berlin. Public welcome.

July 28: Super Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., regular bingo starts at 7 p.m. Willards Volunteer Fire Company, at Willards Lions Club, Main Street, Willards. Pays $125 per game. Assorted food and desserts for sale. 410-835-8678.

July 28: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

3-6 p.m. Sound United Methodist Church, Route 54, Williamsville, Del. Adults: $15; children: $8. Carry-out available. Bake sale.

Aug. 3: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library, Cathell Road. For information or to join, call 410-641-7667.

Aug. 4, 5, 7, 11, 13, 18, 24-25: FORGE Family Fun Nights

7804 Gumboro Rd., Unit C, Pittsville. Aug. 4: Karaoke Night, 6-9, free, public welcome; Aug. 5: Field trip to Sunset Park, Ocean City, members only; Aug. 7: Exodus Music Practice, 7-8:30 p.m., all welcome; Aug. 11: Quarter auction fundraising event, doors open 11 a.m., all welcome, refreshments available; Aug. 13: Teen Impact meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., open to ages 12-17; Aug. 18: Movie Night featuring Infinity Wars, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $2 entry fee; Aug. 24-25: Members-only camping trip, Shad Landing. Drop-in hours: Wednesday-Thursday, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m. www.forgeyouth.org.

Aug. 4: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Aug. 11: Quarter Auction Fundraiser

Noon-4 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. All proceeds benefit FORGE Youth and Family Academy. Food and drinks available for purchase. Paddles: $10 for first, $5 for each additional. Save quarters to bid on an array of items donated by the local community.

Aug. 13: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Aug. 17-19: Nature Within Ancient Healing Arts Yoga And Meditation Retreat

Devote a weekend to release, receive and renew to connect to your roots, transform your inner self. Increase awareness through yoga and meditation practices surrounded by nature and the serenity of Assateague Island National Seashore. Register at www.AssateagueIsland-Alliance.org/main.sc. 443-614-3547.

Aug. 31: Paint Berlin Artist Registration Deadline

9th Annual Paint Berlin, plein air event. Participating artists on streets, sidewalks, marshes and green spaces from Sept. 19-22 providing unique experience of seeing through their eyes while preserving the best aspects of the town and county. Registration forms available at www.worcestercountyartscouncil.org. Open to novice and experienced painters, 18 years or older, and limited to 50 artists. Cash prizes of $1,000, first place; $500, second place; $250, third place; $100, honorable mention; $100 artists’ choice award; $100, Maryland legislators award; $100, Worcester County Arts Council Board of Directors award; $100 prize for best painting in the Quick Draw competition. Visitors are invited to watch artists at work. Free. “Wet Paint” sale and exhibit Saturday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sept. 15: Monarch Butterfly Ecology

Free refreshments available at 12:30 p.m. Discover the fascinating life history of these insects and what researchers are learning about their migration to and from Mexico. If conditions are favorable, adult monarchs will be tagged and released. Meet at Assateague Island Environmental Education Center, 7206 National Sea-shore Lane, Berlin. 443-614-3547.

Sept. 28-30: Assateague Nature Photography Fall Workshop

Limited to 12 participants, led by instructor Irene Sacilotto. Focus on strategies and techniques required to produce high-quality wildlife images whilecapturing moments in nature. Registration: www.AssateagueIslandAlliance.org/main.sc. 443-614-3547.

Oct. 20: Assateague Landscape Plein Air Workshop

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fine artist Karen McLain will focus on creating strong shapes, capturing vivid color and value of using a limited palette to express the atmosphere of Assateague. Individual instruction will be given. Registration: www.AssateagueIslandAlliance.org/main.sc. 443-614-3547.

Oct. 27-28: Painting Wild Horses From Life

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Plein air workshop. Join Karen McLain to discover and practice techniques for painting horses quickly and fluidly from life with challenges of painting a moving subject. Includes session on photographing wild horses with Meredith Hudes-Lowder. Limited to 12. www.AssateagueIslandAlliance.org/main.sc to register. 443-614-3547.