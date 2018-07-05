The Jolly Roger Amusement Park began in 1963 as an Arnold Palmer Miniature Golf Course and Driving Range. At that time, the city limits ended at 41st Street and the area along the bayside at 30th Street was considered “way up the beach.”

Owner Charles “Buddy” Jenkins added kiddie rides the next summer (including a train and a small roller coaster) and the Jolly Roger has continued to grow each year.

The view here looks east toward the oceanfront (circa 1966); the vacant spot along the shoreline is now occupied by the Dunes Manor Hotel.

Today the Jolly Roger complex is one of Ocean City’s most popular attractions and includes Splash Mountain — one of the largest water parks on the East Coast — and Speedworld with a multitude of go-kart tracks. It has come a long way from an Arnold Palmer Driving Range.

Photo by Don Ceppi