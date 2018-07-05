SNOW HILL – Officials in Snow Hill say they are enforcing docking fees for boats that use waterfront property owned by the town.

Jon Hill, Snow Hill’s code enforcement officer, said this week that docking fees are now being enforced in town.

“They’ve been in the town code for years, but required fees are being enforced now,” he said. “There’s been a lot of belt tightening in town.”

Hill said boats staying overnight at the docks in Byrd Park, Sturgis Park and Gateway Park in Snow Hill will be required to pay a daily, monthly or yearly fee to utilize any 17 of the town’s boat slips.

“People can still dock in the evening and pay the next day,” he said.

Hill noted the enforcement measure comes just as the town finishes its master plan for Sturgis Park, where officials hope to improve park facilities and incorporate activities that promote the adjacent Pocomoke River.

“As we pursue this water revitalization project, we want people to know that these fees are not new,” he said.

Hill said town officials are also looking for ways to work with businesses that utilize the waterfront and accompanying docks ahead of any revitalization efforts.

“We are looking into what can be done for businesses that operate from the docks,” he said. “If we are dedicating millions of dollars to revitalize the waterfront, we want places for boaters and businesses to go. We are very interested in promoting business around the water.”

Hill said he did not expect the docking fees to impact many, as the area is often underutilized. Regardless, he said town officials are doing their part to inform the public.

Boats docked at town boat slips in Byrd Park, Sturgis Park and Gateway Park will be subject to a $10 daily fee, $150 monthly fee and $350 yearly fee. Rates do not include electricity, which costs $12 per day when operating heat or air conditioning.

For more information, or to schedule docking, contact Jon Hill at 410-632-2080 or call 410-603-4500 at nights and on weekends. Payments may be made at Snow Hill’s town hall at 103 Bank Street between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.