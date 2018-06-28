Participants in last summer’s junior lifeguard program are pictured in Ocean Pines. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — Ocean Pines pools will once again turn into fun training facilities for future lifeguards as the community’s popular junior lifeguard program returns for the summer.

The program, designed for ages 7 and up, will focus on teaching lifeguard skills, basic CPR, First Aid and more. Those who have already trained as Ocean Pines junior lifeguards can return as junior crew chiefs to learn additional skills. Sessions will be offered July 10-12, July 24-26, July 31-Aug. 2 and Aug. 14-16.

The junior lifeguard program has proven popular with both participants and instructors.

“This is our fifth year having this program, one of my favorites as the children gain a lot of confidence and are very proud of the title of ‘Junior Lifeguard,’” said Ocean Pines Aquatics and Recreation Director Colby Phillips.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays of each session, class will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Sports Core Pool, located at 11144 Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. On Wednesdays, program participants will assist with Family Fun Night at the Oasis Pool, located at 1 Mumford’s Landing Road, from 5:30-8 p.m.

Those who have already served as junior lifeguards and junior crew chiefs are encouraged to join the junior lifeguard officer program. Officers will practice skills similar to those of official Red Cross lifeguards, including the use of rescue mannequins, full backboard extraction with head stabilization, passive victim and more.

The junior lifeguard officer program will be offered concurrently with the junior lifeguard program for the July 10-12 and July 31-Aug. 2 sessions only.

Phillips commented that the program truly helps train future lifeguards.

“We actually have three of our past junior lifeguards now working on our team as Red Cross-certified lifeguards so it’s a great recruiting tool as well,” she said.

The fee per session is $75 per person and includes a T-shirt, whistle, First Aid kit, drinks and snacks. Dinner will be provided on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Strong swimming skills are required for all programs.

Those who have participated in the 2018 junior lifeguard program are also invited to compete in Ocean Pines’ first-ever Junior Lifeguard Olympics on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sports Core Pool.

“Julie Winterling, our program supervisor in aquatics, came up with the idea of a Junior Lifeguard Olympics and I thought it was a great idea,” said Phillips. “We are having really fun T-shirts made for the participants and have some fun games planned.”

Spectators are welcome to watch the free event. Registration for participants must be completed prior to Aug. 16.

Registration for these programs, which are open to the public, will be taken at the Sports Core Pool only.

For more information or to register, call 410-641-5255 or visit the Sports Core Pool.