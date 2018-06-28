Kiwanis “Dawg Team” Sells Hot Dogs At Ocean Pines Concerts In The Park

Kiwanis “Dawg Team” is pictured at the opening Thursday night Ocean Pines Concerts in the Park in the White Horse Park on June 21. Kiwanis will be at all the Thursday night concerts selling hot dogs, drinks and their special mini pies. Proceeds benefit local youth. Pictured, standing from left, are Ron Graybill, Joe Beall, Dan Peletier and head Daawg Barb Peletier and seated is Pat Winkelmayer.