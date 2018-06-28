SNOW HILL – In a closely contested race, voters this week chose Matt Crisafulli to replace Sheriff Reggie Mason upon his retirement.

In Tuesday’s primary election, Crisafulli came out ahead of three fellow Republicans, earning 44.9 percent of votes in the Worcester County sheriff’s race. Mike McDermott, who like Crisafulli is a member of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, came in second with 41.7 percent of votes. Scott Bernal received 10.7 percent while George Truitt earned 2.7 percent.

Though results of early voting, which took place June 14-21, showed McDermott with a slight lead — 591 votes to Crisafulli’s 435 — that was reversed as election day totals came in. In the end, Crisafulli collected 1,839 votes on Tuesday to bring his vote total to 2,274. McDermott received 1,522 votes on Tuesday, bringing his vote total to 2,113. Bernal, a retired Ocean City Police Department detective, received 541 total votes while Truitt, a retired police officer who worked in Fruitland and Ocean Pines, received 136 total votes.

In a statement Thursday, McDermott pointed out that absentee and provisional ballots were still being counted. On July 6, local election officials will transmit final results.

“I’d like to thank each of the 2,113 voters that cast their ballot for me,” McDermott said. “My team and I look forward to the continuation of the election process as the absentees and provisionals are tallied over the next week. Every vote counts and every vote represents the voice of a citizen of Worcester County – they each deserve to be heard. I appreciate everyone’s support and look forward to the announcement next Friday.”

Crisafulli, the first candidate to file sheriff, is known throughout the community for his years as Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) instructor. He was endorsed by Mason and pledged his commitment to enhancing the relationship between the sheriff’s office and local schools throughout his campaign. Though he could not be reached for comment, a post on his Facebook page thanked supporters.

“I am truly humbled and honored by you all!” he wrote. “Great things ahead for Worcester County! I will be getting back to each of you as soon as I can. Thank you ALL.”

Crisafulli told The Dispatch last week that if he were elected, he’d be implementing a three-point action plan that would include an audit of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, placing full-time deputies in each of the county’s schools and addressing the opioid epidemic with “education, prevention and enforcement.”