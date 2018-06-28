Atlantic General Hospital officials cut the ribbon on the newly expanded Auxiliary Thrift Shop last week. The thrift shop accepts donations at the door of a large variety, including clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, household items, sports equipment, books, linens and more. All items are sold at a reasonable price with all profits from the sales going to the hospital to support patient care services, new technology and education to benefit the community. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz

New Restaurant Opens

OCEAN CITY – It may not carry the “Hooked” name but Tailchasers Restaurant & Dock Bar, Hook Restaurant Group’s newest beach dining experience, offers the same quality menu to all who enter the 122nd Street restaurant in Ocean City.

Opening its doors to the public on Friday, June 8, Tailchaser’s 16,000-square-foot waterfront restaurant and dock bar offers a family friendly atmosphere with indoor dining space, outdoor patios, beach seating and playground area. Boat slips are also available for those traveling by boat.

“After a long day on the beach, we know what the seasonal crowd is looking for in a dining experience,” said Steve Hagen, owner of Hooked Restaurant Group. “They want a family friendly venue that has fresh food at affordable prices and a relaxing atmosphere. That’s exactly what they will get when they dine at Tailchasers.”

Hagen adds a majority of the menu options are less than $20, but still mirror all other Hooked cuisine offerings in quality and presentation.

Tailchasers will be serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner year-round.

Chamber Board Named

OCEAN CITY – The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce has announced its new slate of officers and directors for the upcoming membership year.

Chamber Executive Director Melanie Pursel’s title has been changed to president and CEO. The former president’s title will now be the chair of the board, and the president elect’s new title will be the chair elect.

The 2018-19 Board of Directors to serve a one-year term are Chris Woodley, Williams, Moore, Shockley & Harrison, LLP; Buck Mann, Mann Properties; and Madlyn Carder, BJ’s on the Water.

Serving the remainder of a three-year term to expire next year will be Cole Taustin, Blu Crabhouse and Raw Bar/Embers/Mad Fish Bar and Grill.

Serving a two-year term to expire in 2020 will be Steve Pastusak, Jolly Rogers Amusements, and Ruth Waters, Harrison Group Resort Hotels.

Serving the remainder of a three-year term to expire in 2020 will be Brett Wolf, Professional Mortgage; Bobbi Sample, Ocean Downs Casino; and Joe Wilson, Condominium Realty.

Serving a three-year term to expire in 2021 will be Sal Fasano, LaQuinta Inn and Suites/Rare & Rye; Sallie Johnson, Farmer’s Bank of Willards; and Joe Groves, The Plaza Condominium/Delmarva Condo Managers Association.

Serving as officers the chamber for a one-year term to expire in 2019 will be John Gehrig, D3Corp, immediate past chair; Stephanie Meehan, Funcade, chair; Toni Keiser, Atlantic General Hospital chair-elect; Bob Thompson, OC Aquafit, treasurer; and Phillip Cheung, CG Accounting Group, secretary.

Clinical Team Addition

BERLIN — Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services (WYFCS) announced the addition of Kelly Beeseck, LGSW, to the clinical team. She will join nine other clinicians at WYFCS providing mental health counseling services to the community.

Beeseck comes to WYFCS after earning her Master’s degree in Social Work from Salisbury University. She has experience working in the residential, inpatient and outpatient clinic setting on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Her previous social work experience includes employment at Go-Getters, the Lower Shore Clinic and Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Her experience includes treatment for depression, bipolar, schizoaffective, anxiety disorders and schizophrenia.