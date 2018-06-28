FENWICK ISLAND – A party to celebrate Fenwick Island’s 65th anniversary will take place this weekend.

In a Fenwick Island Town Council meeting last week, Town Manager Terry Tieman encouraged community members to join elected officials and town staff for a 65th birthday celebration on Sunday.

“On July 1 we will have our 65th birthday celebration,” she said, “but the town will turn 65 on July 8, the official date of our incorporation.”

The celebration comes months after the town council voted unanimously to a $5,085 budget for a town birthday party.

Tieman said the party will feature free refreshments, hamburgers, hotdogs, DJ, face painting, K-9 demonstrations and informational tables. Town products will also be on sale.

“Some of your favorite council people will be cooking the hotdogs and hamburgers,” she joked.

The town’s 65th birthday celebration will take place July 1 from 1-4 p.m. at the town hall parking lot at 800 Coastal Highway.

“Please come out and join us as we celebrate our 65th year,” Tieman said.