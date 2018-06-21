Decatur’s Chloe Sass last week was named Academic All-American by U.S. Lacrosse. Pictured above is Sass in action against neighborhood rival Worcester Prep this spring. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur girls’ varsity lacrosse standout Chloe Sass last week was named a U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American, adding to the list of accolades rolling in for the recent graduate.

U.S. Lacrosse named Sass an Academic All-American last week, recognizing the Decatur senior accomplishments on and off the field. Sass was a team captain for the Seahawks this year and was named last month as the Bayside South Defensive Player of the Year. She was also named to the Bayside South All-Conference First Team in each of the last two years.

In addition, Sass will represent Team Maryland in the Brine All-American National Classic in Virginia starting next week. The Brine National Lacrosse Classic brings the top high school lacrosse players in the nation to one venue where regional teams compete for national championships.

The annual event put players in front of college lacrosse coaches in a recruiting showcase. However, Sass will not be vying to showcase her talents on the lacrosse field next week. She has already committed to attend and play lacrosse at Washington College next year.

Her accomplishments on the lacrosse field at Decatur are second only to her accomplishments in the classroom and in the community. Sass is a member of the National Honor Society and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Decatur. She was also named to the Distinguished Honor Roll all four years in high school.

While lacrosse is her primary sport, she also played varsity soccer and basketball at Decatur and was named the school’s Female Athlete of the Year. She also tutors other students at Decatur, volunteers at Diakonia and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Lifesaver’s Club.