Worcester County Humane Society Recognizes 2017 Volunteer And Employee Of The Year

The Worcester County Humane Society recently recognized its 2017 Volunteer of the Year and Employee of the Year. Pictured, from left, are Bob Baker, WCHS Board president; Barbara Griffiths, volunteer of the year; Patrick Priest, employee of the year; and Jessica Summers, shelter manager. Submitted Photos