BERLIN – Municipal officials confirmed Thursday that Town Administrator Laura Allen was a finalist for a similar position in Oregon.

According to Mayor Gee Williams, Allen advised the Berlin Town Council Monday that she was one of five finalists for a city administrator position in Ashland, Ore.

“Everyone wished her well,” Williams said. “We all feel she’s done a very good job.”

Allen has served as Berlin’s town administrator since 2013, when she was hired to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Tony Carson. Prior to coming to the East Coast, Allen was city administrator in Colma, Calif. Prior to that, she held management positions in municipal government in Berkley, Calif., and Phoenix, Arizona.

Williams said Allen, who could not be reached for comment, was in Oregon Thursday.

“I think they’ll make a selection by the end of the week,” he said.

He said Berlin officials never stand in the way of anyone working to better their situation. He said if Allen was hired in Oregon the town would move forward with replacing her then.

“Obviously, we’re not going to make any decisions until we see how this goes,” he said.

According to Ashland Daily Tidings, Allen and the other candidates for the Ashland city administrator position, who were selected after a national search, participated in a public reception Wednesday.