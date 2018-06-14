John Joseph Gough

OCEAN CITY — John Joseph Gough “Big John” died peacefully on June 7, 2018 in Ocean City surrounded by his family.

Born in Washington, DC and preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Rose Gough, John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann (Rice) Gough; five children, Kathleen (fiancé Jerry Brennan) of Philadelphia, Timothy (Lori) of Edgewater, Md., Brian (Peggy) of Charlottesville, Va., Daniel (Amy) of Glenwood, Md. and Craig (Marcie) of Owings, Md.; 11 grandchildren, Kristen, Tommy, Kellie, Patrick (Miranda), Maggie, Meaghan Williams (Andrew), Chelsea Boog (Vernon), Ashley, Ryan, Connor and Ethan; and two great grandchildren, Vincent Boog (deceased) and Caroline Rose Williams.

John attended Eastern High School in Washington DC, entered the US Army in 1944 where he served during WWII and was stationed in the Philippines. Upon his return, he joined the IBEW Local 26 Electrical Union and was employed by Truland Electric until his retirement in 1989.

He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW), an avid Redskins fan and he enjoyed supporting his children’s’ activities with the Lanham Boys & Girls Club.

A Celebration of Life Mass was held at Sacred Heart Chapel in Bowie on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Interment was held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House, 3727 14th St. NE, Washington, DC 20017, https://rmhcdc.org/ or Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802 https://coastalhospice.org/make-a-donation/.

