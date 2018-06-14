Spokeswomen From AGH Talk To Berlin Intermediate Fourth Graders About MyPlate

Julia Perrotta and Katelyn Busacca from Atlantic General Hospital spoke to Berlin Intermediate fourth graders about MyPlate and healthy eating. They are pictured with fourth graders Ally Coleman, Skylar Kim, Lilianna Perella and Tim Johnson.