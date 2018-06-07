Now-June 17: Change For Life Baby Bottle Campaign

Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center annual program provides funds to help women with unplanned pregnancies. Churches, businesses or service organizations, anyone invited to take part by filling baby bottles with change or checks. To arrange bottle pick-up, call 410-546-5433 and drop-off from the center at 1300 S. Division St., Salisbury.

Saturdays June-September, Tuesdays July-August: Low-Impact Exercise

8-9 a.m. Increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress. Free (park entrance fees in effect), donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. All levels welcome. Bring beach towel. Meet at North Beach parking lot shade pavilion, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin. Suitable for children ages 8 and up, must be accompanied by parent or guardian. 443-614-3547.

Now-Sept. 24 Every Tuesday: Ocean Pines Plant Clinic-Ask A Master Gardener

1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Ocean Pines. Offered by University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Service. Free. Bring bagged samples and bug or other plant problems. 410-641-5570 or plantladyop@aol.com.

June 8: Crab Cake Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 N. Main St., Berlin. Includes single crab cake sandwich with green beans and seasoned baked potato. Cost: $10. Carry-outs available. Also bake sale table.

June 8: Dancing Under The Stars

7-11 p.m. 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. Featuring the jazz and blues of Suzette Prinkett and DJ. Tickets: $25. Light fare offered. Benefits Germantown School Community Heritage Center. 410-641-0638.

June 8, 15: Bingo-Knights Of Columbus #9053

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

June 9: Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.-until. Croppers Island Road, five minutes south of Berlin on Route 113.

June 10: Pine Tones Chorus Spring Concert

3 p.m. Community Church of Ocean Pines (Route 589 and Beauchamp Road). Tickets: $10, payable at the door.

June 10, June 24: All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Breakfast

8:30-11 a.m. Knights of Columbus #9053. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. $10 for adults; $6 for children. Two styles of eggs, sausage, bacon, fried potatoes, creamed chipped beef, toast, pancakes, french toast, coffee and juice. 410-524-7994.

June 11: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

June 11: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

June 13: Delmarva Hand Dance Club Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

June 16: Pig Roast

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Abate of Sussex County, 34291 West Line Rd., Selbyville, Del. $15/adults; $7/children 12 and under; $13/Abate members with a valid card. DJ/music, door prizes every hours, primitive camping available. Portion of proceeds go to the Bike Pac of Delaware. 302-732-3429 or 410-251-8699.

June 18: Democratic Women’s Club Of Worcester County

Noon-2 p.m. Luncheon and silent auction. Dunes Manor Hotel, Ocean City. Reservations required. 410-973-1021.

June 23: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

3-6 p.m. Sound United Methodist Church, Route 54, Williamsville, Del. Adults: $15; children: $8. Bake sale. Carry-out available.

June 28, 29, 30, July 1: Praise And Worship Evening Series

6:30 p.m. Powellville United Methodist Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Thursday, June 28: Music by The Homeland Singers and guest speaker will be Rev. Julie Lewis. Friday, June 29: Music by The Sons of Thunder and guest speaker will be Teola Brittingham. Saturday, June 30: Music by The Kings Ambassadors and guest speaker will be Rev. Terry Fort. Sunday, July 1: An evening with Ernie Evans and family. Homemade ice cream on sale each night. Public invited to join on Friday and Saturday nights for barbecue pork and crab cake sandwich platters. 443-880-8804.

June 28, July 27, Aug. 26, Sept. 24: Full Moon Yoga

Experience Assateague’s peaceful surroundings, clear your mind and exercise your body. Free (park entrance fees in effect), donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. All levels welcome. Bring beach towel, insect repellent recommended. Meet at North Beach parking lot shade pavilion, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin. June 28, July 27: 8 p.m.; Aug. 26, Sept. 24: 7 p.m. 443-614-3547.

July 6: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library, Cathell Road. For information or to join, call 410-641-7667.

July 7: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

July 12: Star Charities Country Western Night

5 p.m. Ocean Downs Casino, 10218 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. $26 per person. All-you-can-eat buffet, door prizes, programs, entertainment. All-volunteer organization annual event to support wounded soldiers. Tickets: 410-641-7667.

July 22: Ravens Roost 58 Crab Feast Fundraiser

All-you-can-eat crabs, steamed shrimp, fried chicken, corn, sides, draft beer, soda. Benefits local needy families during the holidays. $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Buy tickets at 28th Street Pit and Pub or call 410-289-2020 or 410-916-4006.