Delmarva Hand Dance Club Donates $2,000 To Operation Seas The Day

On May 23, the Delmarva Hand Dance Club donated $2,000 to Operation Seas The Day. This is a beach week event for soldiers and veterans who are recovering from injuries sustained while serving the country. During the week of Sept. 4-9, Bethany Beach hosts soldiers and their immediate families for a well-deserved week of rest and relaxation. Pictured, from left, are Eileen Smith, club president; members Barbara McArdle and Judy Martin; Annette Reeping, representing Operations Seas The Day; and members Joan McHale, Clarence Emmons, Joanne Arter, Mac Smith and Howard Simons. Submitted Photos