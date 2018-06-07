Temple Bat Yam Celebrates The Retirement Of Rabbi Susan Warshaw

by
Temple Bat Yam Celebrates The Retirement Of Rabbi Susan Warshaw

Temple Bat Yam in Berlin celebrated with Rabbi Susan Warshaw her retirement after 10 years of service to the synagogue and its congregation. The celebration party was held at Embers Restaurant. Berlin Mayor Gee Williams presented Rabbi Warshaw  with “Honorary Citizenship in the Town of Berlin” while Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan presented a “Key to the City of Ocean City.” Senator Jim Mathias presented the Rabbi with an “Official Citation” from the Maryland General Assembly recognizing her service. Pictured, from left, are Mathias, Meehan, Warshaw, Cantorial Soloists  Phyllis Alpern and Cheryl Taustin, and Temple President Paul Schwab. Photo by Ted Page