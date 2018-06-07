Justin Culley

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania teen was arrested on drug distribution charges this week after resort police found a large amount of narcotics in his motel room when he did not check out at the scheduled time.

On Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a motel room on 1st Street and Baltimore Avenue after staffers found drugs. The sole tenant of the room, identified as Justin Culley, 19, of Enola, Pa., had not checked out of the room at the scheduled time.

When motel staff entered the room to clean it and prepare it for another rental, they discovered drugs of various types in plain view and immediately called the police. OCPD officers arrived and seized several pounds of marijuana, over 300 prescription pills and large amounts of mushrooms, LSD, MDMA and additional drug paraphernalia in the room.

An OCPD K-9 team scanned Culley’s vehicle and additional mushrooms and over $1,100 in currency was found. Culley eventually returned to the motel hours later and was placed under arrest. He has been charged with three counts of possession of LSD with intent to distribute, possession of over 10 grams of marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances and possession of controlled dangerous substances.

He was taken before a District Court Commissioner was ordered to be held without bond. Following a bail review hearing on Tuesday, Culley was again ordered to be held without bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 2.