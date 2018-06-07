OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 10-5
1710 4BR/3BA
508 3BR/3BA
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6292
OCEAN CITY
Sea Palms #403
14 45th Street
Oceanside
Sun 1-4
3BR/2BA/2-Story
Townhome
Danny Taglienti
Keller Williams
410-430-2721
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Mon 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
OCEAN PINES
2305 Points Reach
Sat 11-3
Waterfront Penthouse
3BR/3.5BA
Panoramic Views
Sandy Galloway
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-7023
OCEAN PINES
49 Club House Drive
Sat 10-4
Waterfront
New Construction
4BR/3BA Home
80’ Bulkhead
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
OCEAN PINES
504 Tidewater Cove
The Point
Sun 1-4
4BR/3.5BA Home
Modern Coastal
Open Floor Plan
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Daily 10-4
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552