Tensions Run High Over Berlin Fire Company Report BERLIN – A presentation of the recently completed fire company funding study resulted in a tense debate between town officials and Berlin Fire Company supporters this week. On Tuesday, Robert Finn of Matrix Consulting Group presented the findings of the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Funding Study conducted by the firm. While Berlin Fire Company… Read more »

OC Chief Fires Back On Union’s Service Reduction Claims OCEAN CITY — After Ocean City’s firefighter paramedic union president made an impassioned plea for help from the town’s elected officials on Monday, Ocean City Fire Chief Chris Larmore fired back with a detailed explanation why an ambulance crew is no longer being sent to every automatic fire alarm. On Monday, Career Firefighter Paramedics Association… Read more »

Rehabbed Seal Set Free In Ocean City OCEAN CITY — With a big crowd watching, a fully-rehabbed male juvenile harbor seal reluctantly peaked out of his temporary cage on the beach at 40th Street on Thursday morning and then made a beeline straight to his ocean home. On a picture-perfect Thursday morning in June, “Marmalade” was released from the beach at 40th… Read more »