Worcester Prep Pre-K Students Announce The Wedding Of “Q” And “U”

Worcester Preparatory School pre-kindergarten students, taught by teachers Erika Phillips and Jennifer Hoen, have announced the wedding of “Q” and “U” on June 4 with Headmaster Dr. Barry Tull officiating the ceremony. Pictured, from left, are Samuel Baker, Gavin Dennis, Colt Duffie, Seva Nistazos, Arian Zheng, Matthew Evangelista, Dax Phillips, Evan Kaufman, Olivia Mason, Tejal Pillai, Rawnak Brar, Camille Leslie, Allen Martikyan, Soloman Prosser, Madelyn Bobenko, Barrett Brittingham and Hunter Harrison. Back row are Hoen, Tull and Phillips.