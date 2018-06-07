Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Associate Broker Ed Wehnert announced this week that he and Coldwell Banker have been selected by Harbor Homes to be the exclusive sales and marketing team. Harbor Homes has built and developed numerous communities and homes throughout Worcester County over the last 25-plus years, including currently finishing 26 new townhomes in the West Harbor Village community on Old Bridge Road in West Ocean City as well as five homes in River Run and Ocean Pines under construction. According to Wehnert, Colleen Deptula has been named the project manager and has organized a team of 15 Coldwell Banker sales associates to focus efforts on selling the new homes and townhomes. Pictured, the sales team is shown inspecting a new house under construction in the River Run community. Submitted Photo

Monthly Agent Leaders

OCEAN CITY —The Mark Fritschle Group at Condominium Realty, LTD. has announced listing and sales leaders for May.

Top listing agents by units were Joy Snyder, Kevin Decker and Dave Whittington.

Top listing agents by volume were Joy Snyder, Kevin Decker and Dave Whittington.

Top settled units were Kevin Decker, Joy Snyder and Joe Wilson and Sheri Smith.

Top settled by volume were Kevin Decker, Wayne Phillips and Joy Snyder.

Personnel Changes Announced

BERLIN — Raymond M. Thompson, president and chief executive officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced two personnel moves this week.

Sherry L. Tarr has joined the bank as vice president, relationship officer. Tarr will be responsible for business development and client relationship management in the Chincoteague, Va. market. Her office will be located at the bank’s Chincoteague branch.

Tarr comes to Taylor Bank with over 30 years of banking experience, specializing in business banking, lending, customer relationship management and retail banking management in Chincoteague, Va. During her banking career, Mrs. Tarr has served as the assistant vice president, manager with The Marine Bank, business development officer with PNC Bank and most recently, vice president, senior branch manager with Union Bank (formerly Xenith Bank).

“We are delighted that Sherry Tarr has joined our team of outstanding banking professionals. She is well-known in the Chincoteague market as an experienced banker, and we look forward to the contributions that her skills and market presence will provide to our lending operations, our customers, and our stockholders,” said Thompson.

Thompson also announced Rachel W. Mulholland has joined the bank as personnel and benefits specialist. She will be responsible for supporting the human resources department, including administration of the bank’s benefits, employee communications, HRIS and other personnel related functions. Her office will be located at the bank’s Main Office branch in downtown Berlin.

Mulholland interned with the bank in the fall of 2016. During her internship with the bank, she was exposed to general human resource related activities. She also met with senior leaders of the bank to gain a better understanding of the banking industry and various roles of departments inside of an organization. Mulholland graduated from Salisbury University in the fall of 2017. She obtained a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Administration with a focus in Human Resources.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to Rachel and look forward to seeing her continue to grow and share her knowledge with our team,” said Alysson DuPont, vice president and director of human resources.

Insurance Group Awarded

WILLARDS — Deeley Insurance Group was honored to accept the Automation Excellence Award at the NetVU annual awards gala held during the Accelerate conference in Atlanta. NetVU is a national network of product users for Vertafore agency management software.

The Automation Excellence Award recognizes insurance agencies that have demonstrated significant achievements in automation technology to promote productivity and increased client service. Winners have advanced cutting-edge ideas to enhance efficiency and streamline operations.

“These individuals and organizations have exceled in leadership, innovation, advocacy and volunteer development. They inspire us to be our best at using technology to improve our business processes, increase productivity and better serve our customers,” said NetVU CEO Kitty Ambers.

Operations Officer Appointed

OCEAN CITY — Blue Water Development announced Dean Geracimos as chief operations officer. He will be based out of Blue Water’s corporate office in Berlin.

Geracimos, a long-time Ocean City, Md. native, will primarily advise on day-to-day operations, acquisitions and building internal infrastructure models to streamline and standardize transitions across Blue Water’s expanding portfolio.

“We’ve watched what Dean can do in the entrepreneurial and marketing game for decades,” said Blue Water owner Todd Burbage. “He’s always had a great eye for business opportunities – he’s a real growth machine and we know he’ll make big things happen around here.”

Geracimos has vast and varied experience helping companies make the monumental leap from small businesses to competitively thriving organizations. His resume includes restaurants, medical imaging facilities, shopping centers and more, in addition to starting the top golf package company in its market. Through his diverse expertise, he became a sought-after business consultant and eventually progressed to town councils, serving as mayor of Chesapeake City, Md. for three terms.

“There’s not a morning I wake up that I’m not excited for my job,” Geracimos said. “Blue Water has a very unique dynamic, and the possibilities are endless here. We’re in a position to bring our learnings from hotel management to the campground industry, and we expect some truly transformative changes to provide the ultimate guest experience.”

National Grant Awarded

SNOW HILL – The Lower Shore Land Trust was among 22 recipients across the country to receive a combined $4.168 million to accelerate the pace of watershed protection.

The Healthy Watersheds Consortium Grant Program, co-funded by the Environmental Protection Agency, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the U. S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities (Endowment), selects projects from across the country and developed at the local level to protect water quality, to benefit rural jobs associated with agriculture, ranching, and forestry, and to provide measurable benefits for fish and wildlife.