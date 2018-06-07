Things I Like – June 8, 2018

by

A week without weather extremes

When the Ravens visit local schools

Historical documentaries

At least one morning a week with no time schedule

The look of an old barn in a field

When my kids look out for each other

Rapa scrapple

Early morning peace and quiet at home

Big puffy clouds and a blue sky

Catching the lights from Berlin to West OC

A sharp pencil

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.