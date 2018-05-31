OCEAN CITY — It’s clear the Ocean City Fire Department is facing scheduling challenges, but resort officials and the firefighter-paramedic union certainly differ on the reasons for the vast number of unfilled shifts. A couple of internal emails circulated throughout the Ocean City Fire Department over the last several weeks illustrates numerous shifts listed as… Read more »
BERLIN – Plans for a bike path along the railroad tracks through Berlin continue to move forward. On Monday, the Berlin Town Council voted unanimously to seek a grant to aid in construction costs for the first phase of a bike trail that would run beside the railroad track through town. As designed, the 1.8-mile… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — The ever-growing artificial reef system off the coast of Ocean City got its newest addition last Friday when a 60-foot barge was sunk on an established reef site about 10 miles offshore. The Ocean City Reef Foundation (OCRF), with the help of support vessels, towed the 60-foot barge offshore to the Bass… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — The issue of a $1.2 million study to determine a long-term solution to the chronic Inlet shoaling problem arose anew this week and Ocean City officials again weren’t keen on helping to fund it. The Inlet and other channels in and around the commercial harbor naturally fill in and require constant maintenance… Read more »