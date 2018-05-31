Popeye’s Chicken In West OC Holds Fundraiser To Benefit SD High School’s Math Honor Society

On May 22, Popeye’s Chicken in West Ocean City held a fund raising event to benefit Stephen Decatur High School’s Math Honor Society Mu Alpha Theta. Popeye’s owner Salah Hassanein along with his staff, presented a $550 check, from left, to Shea Griffin, treasurer; Laila Miraz, president; and Emily Hurley, vice president. Also pictured is faculty advisor Sherryl Olson.